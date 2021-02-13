Home Automation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In this report, the Global Home Automation Market is valued at USD 36.12 billion in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 22% between 2017 and 2025.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3088920-home-automation-market-analysis-by-component-hardware-software

“Home Automation Market“, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Home Automation Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Rising adoption across residential applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as significant IoT market growth, cost reduction in home automation systems, and convenience of remote operation are projected to drive the home automation system market.

ALSO READ : https://marketersmedia.com/home-automation-market-2020-global-covid-19-impact-analysis-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026/88966480

Increasing adoption of devices or systems in applications such as lighting, HVAC & energy management, security, entertainment, and smart kitchen is projected to grow the market share. Also, increasing preferences of consumers for connectivity, convenience, safety, and security are further anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/10/22/ddos-protection-and-mitigation-market-2019-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/

Home automation offers advanced digital technology & high end solutions for automated products. The technology delivers better efficiency & performance in household activities to centralized control the system. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness for energy efficient products, urbanization, and changing lifestyle with enhanced convenience, safety and security are also encouraging the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/car-cushion-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026/

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of technology, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Wired

• Wirless

On the basis of component, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Lighting

• HVAC

• Entertainment Control

• Security & Access Control

ALSO READ : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379019/fragrances-and-perfumes-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecasts-2025#.X2HXSWgzZPY

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of AI in Agriculture for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in Home Automation market by top manufacturers/players, with Home automation revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including ABB Ltd., Electronic Control Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC., Johnson Controls, Legrand SA., Schneider Electric SE., Siemens AG., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.