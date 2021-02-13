Global Tomato Powder Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Insight

Global Covid-19 Impact on Tomato Powder Market Research Report includes various topics like total Market Size, Key Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Outlook etc. Tomato powder is a powder derived from

tomato. It is made by turning fresh tomatoes into a slurry and further spray drying the slurry, creating a fine powder of uniform consistency. It is used to add tomato flavor in various dishes, has increased its application in various food processors. It can be used as a substitute of tomato paste and has a longer shelf life as compared to naturally derived tomato paste. Moreover, tomato is considered as a healthy staple food with health benefits including reduced risk of heart diseases and cancer, reduced blood pressure, improved eyesight and many more, which has contributed to the growth of tomato powder market.

Varied uses of tomato powder in different sectors have provided impetus to the growth of Covid-19 Impact on Tomato Powder Market. Tomato powder is obtained by dehydrating tomato and creating a fine powder. It is one of the most widely used ingredient in food and beverage industry. It has a rich flavor, usually sweet and sour in taste and is used widely in seasonings and savories, soup mixes, snack foods, curries and gravies, baby foods and many more. Due to higher shelf life of tomato powder the demand for the product has accelerated manifold in recent years. Tomato powder has also found application in cosmetic industry for its high nutrient and anti-oxidant properties which is adding fuel to the growth of tomato powder market.

Leading Key Players

Global Covid-19 Impact on Tomato Powder Market is mainly occupied by few key manufacturers. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase with the increase in product portfolio from the current key players. Tomato powder has varied uses as it can be used as an ingredients in foods, health supplements as well as in cosmetics, providing opportunity to the manufacturers to expand their product portfolio to suit the needs of various industries. Furthermore, owing to its convenient factor, the demand for the product has increased in developing economies where there is surge in working population.

The key players profiled in Covid-19 Impact on Tomato Powder Market are Grupo EMPRESARIAL AGRAZ, S.L. (Spain), GARLICO Industries Ltd. (India), AARKAY Food Products Ltd. (India), LYCORED (U.K.), Hangzhou QINCHENG Trade Co. Ltd (Beijing), CMEC Xinjiang Foodstuff Co. Ltd. (China), and BATA FOOD (Turkey) among many others.

Segments

The global tomato powder market has been divided into process, application, and region. On the Basis of Process: Hot break, Cold break, and Warm break. On the Basis of Application: Seasoning and Savories, Soup Mixes, Snack Foods, Curries and Gravies, Baby Foods and others. On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Global Tomato Powder Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest market share in the tomato powder market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is the leading producer and consumer of tomato powder followed by India. In China, tomato powder is widely used in foods for its rich and tangy taste. Moreover, tomatoes are a staple in American diets and used in every recipe which has opened doors for tomato powder market in this region. Moreover, Europe is experiencing growth in the tomato powder market due to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern among the consumers. Moreover, production of tomatoes have also increased in Spain and Netherlands which is contributing the growth of tomato powder in these regions.

