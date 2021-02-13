Global Vapor Deposition Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Global spunbond nonwoven market is segmented on the basis of the function, method, polymer type, application, and region.

On the basis of the function, the global spundbond nonwoven market is bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable. The disposable spunbond nonwoven is leading the market due to the environment concerns associated with non-disposable products.

Spunbonding is achieved through a sequence of three processes: heating, flowing, and cooling. The different heating methods are used while manufacturing spunbond nonwoven include conduction, convection, and radiation. The conduction is used for calendar bonding, convection for bonding medium and heavyweight nonwovens, whereas radiant heating systems are used for various applications where instant heating and concentrated heating zones are required.’

Spunbonding is carried out of various types of polymers such as polypropylene, polyester, nylon, polyethylene, polyurethane, and rayons. The polypropylene is the dominating type due to its high yield (fiber per kilogram) and low cost. The polypropylene scrap is readily recycled in spunbonding manufacturing. However, the polyester offers better quality products at higher cost.

The global spunbond nonwoven market is also segmented on the basis of its application into medical & personal care, automotive, agriculture, geo-textiles, industrial, packaging, and others. The medical & personal care segment is holding the major share of the global market owing to the use in manufacturing wet wipes, absorbent hygiene products, surgical masks, gowns, sanitary

napkins, and drapes. The product is extensively consumed in the manufacturing of interiors, seating components, door trim panels, airbag covers, carpets, and insulation in the automotive. It is also used in crop cover, fruit net, shade net, and others, which are expected to drive the product demand in the agriculture sector.

increasing demand for polyester felts, filtration, and separators in geo-textiles is likely to fuel the market growth. Similarly, the market is expected to experience high demand from the electronics sector for industrial insulation, protective applications, and cable wrapping.

