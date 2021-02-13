Global Vitamin Supplements Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Overview

Vitamins are organic nutrient essential in miniscule amounts, which cannot be synthesized by the body and which need to be supplied by external sources such as diet. Global Covid-19 Impact on Vitamin Supplements Market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period ending 2024.

Growing awareness of benefits of vitamins, increasing urbanization, growing influence of media, changing lifestyles, poor dietary intake due to sedentary lives and consumption of junk foods, rising incomes, growing adoption of vitamins in animal feeds, growing prevalence of immune-compromised patients and disease such as rheumatic disorders, cardiology, and allergy are the drivers of the market. However the growing ageing population especially the baby boomers will shift the healthcare market towards supplements. The effect is reflected by the estimates by the Council for Responsible Nutrition which states that 68% of Americans consume dietary supplements in 2015. Moreover older people account for 35 percent of U.S. health supplements market.

Major Players:

Prominent players of the Covid-19 Impact on Vitamin Supplements Market include Glanbia plc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), NBTY, Inc. (US), PHARMAVITE LLC., and NUTRAMARK, LLC, Country Life LLC., Rainbow Light Nutritional System, Inc., Reckitt Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF, Unilever, and DuPont and others.

Industry Segmentation

To generate an accurate assessment of the market the global vitamin supplements market is divided by type, application, end users and others.

Based on type, Covid-19 Impact on Vitamin Supplements Market has been segmented by Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, vitamin E, others

Based on application, the market has been segmented by healthcare, personal care, food & beverages, others

Based on channels, the market has been segmented by retail, whole sale, ecommerce and others

Based on regions, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe accounted for the largest market share of greater than 30 % in 2016. The factors driving the dominance of North America and Europe are large economy, large per capita income, and presence of large market players. Germany, Sweden, France and the U.K. dominate the European region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market led by Japan, South Korea, China and India owing to availability of feed stock due to their diverse agriculture and labor attractiveness. Asia-Pacific accounts for 31.4 % of the global vitamin supplements market.

