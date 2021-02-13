Global Thiodiglycol Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Research Future Published a Research Study on Thiodiglycol Market Research Report, Size, Share and Industry Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Thiodiglycol Industry- Segmentation:

The thiodiglycol market is segmented on the application, end users and region.

Based on application, the market for thiodiglycol is segmented into as solvents, additive, dyestuffs, paints coating, antioxidants, pesticides, and others. Among all, the applications of thiodiglycol as dyestuffs and the antioxidant segment is estimated to hold a most significant share in the overall market.

Thiodiglycol (TDE), also known as bis (2-hydroxyethyl)sulfide, Thiobis Ethanol, and 2,2-thiodiethanol, which is represented by linear formula C 4 H 10 O 2 S, or S(CH 2 CH 2 OH ) 2 . It is a transparent, flammable, volatile, and clear to pale yellow liquid. Thiodiglycol used as a solvent in the various industry ranging from inks to dyeing textiles.

Additionally, its solubility in ether, benzene, and tetrachloromethane and properties of mixing with alcohols, acetone, and chloroform helps in widening its applications. Increasing its demand from several end use industries is fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market. In addition to this, the compound is increasingly witnessing demand to be used as solvents, additive, paints coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidants, and others. The expanding industries globally and especially in the developing countries across the Asia Pacific are boosting the consumption of the thiodiglycol and in turn, are fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market.

In addition, thiodiglycol has primary applications as solvents, additives, and intermediates for organic synthesis. Also, it is one of the raw materials for manufacturing the anti-aging products and antioxidants; increasing its demand from several end use industries is fueling growth of the global thiodiglycol market. The compound has applications in textile and printing as it is fixative, and for textile manufacturing as softeners and antiwrinkle agent. Increasing demand for the thiodiglycol from textile manufacturing is adding fuel to overall growth.

It is used as a precursor to the sulfur mustard family of chemical weapons as well as is used in e-cigarettes. Widening its applications to several other end-use applications is contributing to boosting its demand and is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing inclination toward the e-cigarettes is likely to benefit market growth during the forecast period.

