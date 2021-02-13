Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The global water treatment chemicals market size was valued at $36785.66 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $54189.59 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.69% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including pH Conditioners, Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Disinfectants. By application, the water treatment chemicals market is classified into Municipal, Industrial. On the basis of region, the water treatment chemicals industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– pH Conditioners

– Coagulants

– Flocculants

– Corrosion Inhibitors

– Disinfectants

By Application:

– Municipal

– Industrial

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the water treatment chemicals market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Ecolab Inc.

– Solenis LLC

– Suez SA

– Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

– Kemira Oyj

– Aditya Birla Group

– BASF SE

– Lanxess AG

– Akzo Nobel N.V.

– Evonik Industries AG

– Solvay SA

– SNF Holding Company

– Dow Inc.

– Lonza Group

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global water treatment chemicals market.

– To classify and forecast global water treatment chemicals market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global water treatment chemicals market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global water treatment chemicals market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global water treatment chemicals market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global water treatment chemicals market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of water treatment chemicals

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to water treatment chemicals