Global And United States Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Scope and Market Size
Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset management and space management
Project management
Real estate portfolio management and lease administration
Energy management and environment sustainability management
Maintenance management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
Public sector and utilities
Aerospace and defense
Telecommunication
Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics
Real estate and infrastructure
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Archibus
Broadcom
Esri
General Electric
IBM
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Manhattan Software
Oracle Corporation
SAP AG
Siemens AG
