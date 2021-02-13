Global And United States Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Scope and Market Size

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1934422

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset management and space management

Project management

Real estate portfolio management and lease administration

Energy management and environment sustainability management

Maintenance management

Others

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/89ahr

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Public sector and utilities

Aerospace and defense

Telecommunication

Manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics

Real estate and infrastructure

Healthcare

Retail

Others

ALSO READ: https://harryrandome01.over-blog.com/2021/01/global-and-united-states-electronic-printed-circuit-board-pcb-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026.html

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ: https://ext-5653545.livejournal.com/14598.html

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Archibus

Broadcom

Esri

General Electric

IBM

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Manhattan Software

Oracle Corporation

SAP AG

Siemens AG

ALSO READ: http://harryrandome.total-blog.com/global-and-united-states-electronic-printed-circuit-board-pcb-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-22805902