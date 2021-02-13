Global Detection Equipment Market Research Report 2025 

Summary – A new market study, “Global Detection Equipment Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

North American gas detection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 192.51 million during 2020-2026, according to the latest research report by Gen Consulting Company.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Fixed Gas Detectors, Portable Gas Detectors, Detectors Tubes. By application, the gas detection equipment market is classified into Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power, Water, Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics.

By Product:

– Fixed Gas Detectors

– Portable Gas Detectors

– Detectors Tubes

By Application:

– Oil & Gas

– Chemicals

– Power

– Water

– Food & Beverage

– Electrical & Electronics

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the gas detection equipment market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Honeywell International Inc.

– MSA Safety Incorporated

– Industrial Scientific Corporation

– Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

– Detector Electronics Corporation

– The 3M Company

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of North America gas detection equipment market.

– To classify and forecast gas detection equipment market in North America based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for North America gas detection equipment market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in North America gas detection equipment market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for North America gas detection equipment market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in North America gas detection equipment market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of gas detection equipment

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to gas detection equipment