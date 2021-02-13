Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Research Report 2019-2025

Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.

ALSO READ – https://icrowdjapanese.com/2020/09/30/%e3%82%bb%e3%83%b3%e3%83%81%e3%83%a1%e3%83%b3%e3%83%88%e5%88%86%e6%9e%90%e3%82%bd%e3%83%95%e3%83%88%e3%82%a6%e3%82%a7%e3%82%a2%e5%b8%82%e5%a0%b4%e3%81%ae%e3%82%bb%e3%82%b0%e3%83%a1%e3%83%b3%e3%83%86/

During 2017, the retail industry accounted for the majority market shares and dominated the sentiment analysis software market size. The online retail sector incorporates sentiment analysis software for collecting data from their customers to retain loyal customers and provide them with enhanced online shopping experiences based on their feedback. Additionally, the sentiment analysis software also helps in the analysis of competitive benchmarking and customer satisfaction index by collecting necessary data from retailers and their customers.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-and-china-blockchain-in-media-advertising-and-entertainment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-02

During 2017, the Americas was the leading contributor to the market and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The region is witnessing a high adoption rate of sentiment analysis software in various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare to improve marketing abilities, risk management systems, and customer experience. Furthermore, factors such as substantial investments for expansion by retail giants such as eBay, Amazon, Yahoo, and Google and the high penetration of the Internet, will also boost the adoption of sentiment software in this region.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ampoules-and-blister-packaging-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-05

In 2018, the global Sentiment Analysis Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wind-power-generators-2021-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2025-2021-01-05

This report focuses on the global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

ALSO READ – http://www.marketwatch.com/story/small-scale-lng-terminals-market-2021-global-manufacturersapplicationtechnology-by-geographysegment-market-research-report-2025-2021-01-07-71754910

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Angoss Software Corporation

Clarabridge

Bitext

Brandwatch

SAS Institute

General Sentiment

Lexalytics

Meltwater

NetOwl

Trackur

OdinText

OpenText

QuestionPro Survey Software

Social Smart Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sentiment Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.