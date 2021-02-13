Global Software Quality Assurance Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2024

Market Research Future (MRFR) announces the publication of its half-cooked research report—Global Software quality assurance Market, 2019–2024.

According to Market Research Future, the global software quality assurance market has been segmented based on solution, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region/country.

Software quality assurance evaluates the security, usability, performance, and functionality of the software or the application. The increasing need to improve organizational effectiveness and the growing demand to reduce the total cost of production by enhancing quality for software are driving the software quality assurance market.

By solution, the global software quality assurance market has been divided into supplier quality management, non-conformances/corrective & preventative, change management, document control, audit management, complaint handling, calibration management, employee training, and others. The document control segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because large enterprises are opting for these solutions as a result of the need to maintain quality adherence in various processes.

By deployment, the global software quality assurance market has been divided cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to register the higher CAGR in the forecast period while the on-premise has a larger market share in 2018.

Based on organization size, the global software quality assurance market has been categorized into large enterprise and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs). The large enterprise segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the review period. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register the higher CAGR.

On the basis of vertical, the global software quality assurance market has been divided into IT & telecom, defense & aerospace, transportation & logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, and others. The healthcare vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the global software quality assurance market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global software quality assurance market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market due to higher adoption of the SQA solutions to adhere with the quality assurance and quality control regulations such as ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and AS9100 Rev.D in the region.

Key Players

The key players in the global software quality assurance market are Unipoint Software, Inc. (Canada), EtQ Management Consultants, Inc. (US), Verse Solutions, Inc. (US), Cority Software Inc. (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (US), QT9 Software (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Iqms, Inc. (US), MetricStream, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Pilgrim Quality Solution, Inc. (US), Enablon (France), Biovia Corp (US), and Sparta Systems Inc. (US)

