Global Digital Therapeutics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2030

Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, CVD, CNS Disease Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation and Others); By End Use (Patients, Providers, Payers, Employers and Others); By Type (Software and Devices), and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Digital therapeutic is a healthcare technology branch, which provides patients with applications and tools for the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of medical diseases based on facts and evidence. Digital and online medical systems are used for the diagnosis of psychological and medical problems. Furthermore, software technologies enable patients and physicians to monitor patient data by tracking the conduct of patients. Digital therapy offers online supervision to resolve issues with long-term health. The European Chronic Diseases Alliance (ECDA) estimates that 85 percent of all fatalities are attributed to chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, severe lung disorders, and mental disorder in the European Union (EU).

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@wiseguy1/AgBS8DVE5

Market highlights

Rise in smartphone usage, Europe’s digital therapeutics market is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Additionally, an increase in the cost of healthcare is projected to increase market growth to lower the costs and the prevalence of chronic diseases. More advanced devices associated with smartphones and related programs support the boost in the market.

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/7dab5f33

Digital Therapeutics Market: Segments

Due to the market opportunity, diabetes is anticipated to report the strongest growth

With the rise in incidence and occurrence of diabetes, the highest growth is expected in this category in the forecast period. Patients with diabetes need appropriate treatment training in order to cope with symptoms such as polyuria, polydipsia and polyphagia. Many clinicians use medicine and expect that diabetes to hit the highest business value over the next five years. More than a quarter of the overall market share for 2018 was accounted by the diabetes category.

ALSO READ: https://wiseguy5689.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-world-vehicle-fuel-tank-market.html

Digital Therapeutics Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Patient Care

It is guided to avoid, control, or treat a medical problem through software applications and devices. Software tools for the digital therapeutic sector may be used separately or in conjunction with devices, medicines or any other treatment to ensure patient care and wellbeing effects. These services include digital technologies, best design practices, accessibility, and validation of clinics and data protection. Before using it, statutory bodies check and evaluate these goods.

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s437/sh/117b724d-96ac-a64e-257a-b462f07ecb96/d81c385c7fe9113b1a25101ee6360f6c

Challenge

Lack of Awareness

The lack of understanding of digital therapeutics and patient data protection issues in developing countries hinder the expansion of the industry. The government or private sector in most developing countries of Europe are not taking any major steps in boosting digital therapeutics market due to lack of awareness about these solutions.

Europe Digital Therapeutics Market: Regions

In terms of value and volume, Europe accounted for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

Europe Digital Therapeutics Market is further segmented by region into:

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Global-Mobile-Network-Testing-Market-Overview-Size-Share-and-Trends-2020-2026-02-02

U.K. Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Germany Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

France Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Italy Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR

Digital Therapeutics Market: Key Players

• Johnson & Johnson services, Inc.

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

• Medtronic Plc.

• Novartis International AG (Pear Therapeutics, Inc.)

• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Voluntis, Inc.

• Ada Health GmbH

• Cognifit ltd

• Caterna Vision GmbH

• Sonormed GmbH

• Kaia Health

• Other Prominent Players

The Digital Therapeutics Market report also contains analysis on:

• Digital Therapeutics Market Segments:

o By Application

 Diabetes

 Obesity

 CVD

 CNS Disease

 Respiratory Diseases

 Smoking Cessation

 Others

o By End Use

 Patients

 Providers

 Payers

 Employers

 Others

o By Type

 Software

 Devices

• Digital Therapeutics Market Dynamics

• Digital Therapeutics Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints