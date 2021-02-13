Global Organic Baby Bathing Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Global Organic Baby Bathing Products Market was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a decent CAGR of 7.18% will be attained by the market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The valuation of the market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation to reach an estimated figure of USD 976 million by the end of the forecast period in 2024.

However, the artificial components in the conventional baby bathing products can be severely harmful for the sensitive skin of babies. It can result in the emergence of various rashes and skin allergies. Organic baby bathing products steers itself away from the use of any animal-based ingredients or even synthetic ingredients during its production. This positions the organic products to be of much safer option for baby bathing than the conventional products.

Segmentation

The global organic baby bathing products market has been segmented in terms of type and distribution channel.

Key Players

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

The Green People Company Limited (UK)

The Clorox Company (US)

Purace (US)

Babo Botanicals Inc. (US)

Rainbow Research Corporation (US)

C. Johnson & Son Inc. (US)

The Organic Pharmacy Ltd (UK)

Little Twig Inc. (US)

The global organic baby bathing products market is highly concentrated in North America. Asia Pacific has a massive potential for organic baby bathing products due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the organic baby bathing products coupled with the per capita disposable income, which will boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Among these mentioned regions, the market in Europe for organic baby bathing products is projected to be dominating with the highest share of 42.09% back in 2018. A growing vegan populations who prefer the use of organic products for their babies to consume are majorly contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Elsewhere, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the high birth rate reported in this region. Aside from this, some of the other factors influencing the market growth positively in Asia-Pacific are the increasing online distribution and extensive product promotion that is creating awareness among both parents and guardians.

