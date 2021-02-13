Global PET Foam Market Research Report 2020

This report focuses on PET Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Armacell International
3A Composites
Gurit Holding
Diab Group (Ratos Ab)
Sekisui Plastics
PETro Polymer Shargh
Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials
Carbon-Core
Huntsman
Nitto Denko
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low-density Foam
High-density Foam
Segment by Application
Wind Energy
Transportation
Marine
Packaging
Building & Construction
Others
