Global High Voltage Amplifier Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023

The global high voltage amplifier market is expected to rise at a stellar 13% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 to reach a valuation of USD 939 million by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report profiles the leading drivers and restraints determining the market’s growth trajectory and provides a close look at the internal dynamics of the market, including its competitive landscape and the composition of the market in terms of various relevant criteria.

High voltage amplifiers are an electric instrument used to increase the voltage from a source and deliver a higher output for high-voltage applications. The growth in the demand for high voltage amplifiers has mainly been driven by the increasing demand for power amplification in various industrial applications. Industrial applications of high voltage amplifiers include the nuclear energy sector, medical devices, and telecommunications, among others. These and other applications of high voltage amplifiers have been boosted by the increasing government expenditure on these sectors, which is likely to drive steady growth of the high voltage amplifier market over the forecast period.

The medical devices sector is likely to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing investment in the sector from private investors. This is likely to drive product innovation in the field of digitalization and increasing efficient ways of treating a given condition. This is likely to drive the demand for high voltage amplifiers from the medical sector. The nuclear energy sector could also play a key role in the growth of the high voltage amplifier market, if governments around the world start increasing their investment in the controversial energy source. IT and telecom is also likely to be a major revenue generator for the global high voltage amplifier market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for wireless transmissions of high volumes of data. The increasing demand from such high-tech applications is likely to be a major driver for the global high voltage amplifier market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global high voltage amplifier market include Aerotech Inc., Dewetron GmbH, HVP High Voltage Products GmbH, Linear Technology, Accel Instruments GmbH, Falco Systems Inc., Tabor Electronics, Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and Trek Inc.

In July 2019, Northrop Grumman won an USD 11 million contract for the production of E-2 aircraft power modules for the U.S. navy, with a deadline date in 2022. The defense and aerospace sector could also emerge as a key consumer in the high voltage amplifier market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for electrical power in defense vehicles and implements.

Segmentation:

The global high voltage amplifier market is segmented on the basis of type, slew rate, application, and region.

By type, the global high voltage amplifier market is segmented into unipolar and bipolar.

By slew rate, the global high voltage amplifier market is segmented into 15–50 V/µs, 50–500 V/µs, 500–1000 V/µs, 1000–2000 V/µs, and more than 2000 V/µs.

By application, the global high voltage amplifier market is segmented into medical, industrial, nuclear, telecommunications, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is likely to dominate global high voltage amplifier market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high voltage amplifiers in a number of industries, including medical, telecommunications, and aerospace and defense. The growing industrial usage of high voltage amplifiers in North America is also aided by the strong presence of electric device manufacturers in the region, which has generated intense competition in the market, leading to the production of several advanced high voltage amplifier products.

