Global Cleanroom Lighting Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Rising popularity of cleanrooms is driving the demand for cleanroom lighting. The recent study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global cleanroom lighting market is poised to reach a valuation of USD ~1,015 million by 2025 up from USD 697.4 Mn in 2018, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 6% during the same period.

Cleanrooms are as key part of modern manufacturing facilities. Cleanrooms are being adopted in various manufacturing verticals including genetic research, food industry, precision engineering, micromechanics, pharmaceuticals and biological. Cleanrooms are used in activities such manufacturing and protecting processes. These room are thoroughly sanitized and prevent contamination of any sort.

Processes that requires strict practice of hygiene or involve the use of highly sensitive organic or inorganic particles need cleanroom for complete isolation from unwanted elements. Cleanrooms are classified as per cleanliness levels, which determines their eligibility for certain processes. Such classifications ensure that only permitted processes are conducted in particular cleanrooms.

Cleanrooms have controlled environment which is set as per the requirement of a manufacturing process. With advances in technology the efficiency level of these room has also increased. Lights are an important part of cleanroom and must be aligned with the requirement of the room per se. Stricter regulations and increased awareness has made positive impact on the cleanroom lighting market.

The manufacturing sector continues to witness rampant transformations. Innovative manufacturing methods, and increased requirement of sterile manufacturing especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverage manufacturing has led to a greater need for cleanrooms. The factors mentioned above are proving an impetus to the global cleanroom lighting market. It is projected that fluorescent lamps and LED lamps will remain popular categories of cleanroom lighting over the next couple of years.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on light source, end user mounting type, component and region.

Based on light source, key segments include fluorescent and LED. Based on end user, key segments include food & beverages, manufacturing, healthcare and life science and others. Based on mounting type, key segments include surface mounted and recessed mounted. Based on component, key segmented into services, software and hardware.

Global Cleanroom Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Central and South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC is likely to represent the dominant share of the global cleanroom lighting market throughout the assessment period. The rapid expansion of end-use verticals such as medical device manufacturing industry in the region is supporting the market growth in the region. Moreover, urban development and construction of new commercial buildings is partly fuelling the demand for cleanroom lighting in the region. During the forecast period, countries such China, India, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea are expected to make healthy contribution to the APAC market in terms of value. Meanwhile, North America is likely to maintain its position as the second largest market for cleanroom lighting throughout the assessment period. Further, the region is home to some of the prominent market players such as Paramount Industries, Kenall Manufacturing and Terra universal, which benefits the region’s market.

