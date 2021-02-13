Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Research Report 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Marken
Air Canada Cargo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmaceutical Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmaceutical Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmaceutical Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.