Global Electric Drone Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Report Description

This report analyzes the global electric drone market by surveillance mission (border surveillance, natural disasters, illegal traffic monitoring, and others), by application (commercial and civil, and military), by payload (electro-optical/infrared sensors, camera, electronic intelligence, electronic warfare, and others) and by region (north America, Europe, Asia-pacific, middle east and Africa, and Latin America); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global electric drone market is projected to grow a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

The major players in global electric drone market include:

• AgEagle (U.S.)

• Agribotix (U.S.)

• Airinov (France)

• Festo (Germnay)

• Gamaya (Switzerland)

• Headwall (U.S.)

• LeddarTech (Quebec)

• MicaSense (U.S.)

• Novariant (U.S.)

• Parrot (France)

• senseFly (Switzerland)

• Shadow Robotics (U.K.)

• Trimble (U.S.)

• URSULA Agriculture (U.K,)

• Yanmar (Japan)

• Yara (Norwat)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of surveillance mission, the global electric drone market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Border Surveillance

• Natural Disasters

• Illegal Traffic Monitoring

• Others

On the basis of application, the global electric drone market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Commercial

• Civil

• Military

On the basis of payload, the global electric drone market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensors

• Camera

• Electronic Intelligence

• Electronic Warfare

• Others

On the basis of region, the global electric drone market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

