Global GROUP BUYING Research Report 2026 

Global Group Buying Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Buying development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Groupon

GoodTwo

Meituan Dianping

Alibaba

LivingSocial

Woot

1SaleADay

Ruelala

Hautelook

Zulily

BelleChic

Amazon

JingDong

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

O2O

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Industry

Online Shopping Industry

Food Service Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Group Buying development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Buying are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

