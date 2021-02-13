Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market is segmented into

Vehicle Automatic Understanding System

Short Range Communication

Global Position Finding Satellite System

Segment by Application, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market is segmented into

Highway

Urban

Bridge

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share Analysis

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems business, the date to enter into the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Xerox

3M

Kapsch Trafficom AG

Q-Free

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

Telematics

Siemens

Thales Group

Transcore

Hitachi

MHI

TRMI

Illinoistollway

Metro Infrasys

Conduent Business Services