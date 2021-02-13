Global Temperature Management Systems Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2027

Global Temperature Management Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Temperature or thermal management system manages the temperature of a system with the help of heat transfer and thermodynamics. It aids in the regulation and maintenance of human body temperature of patients in recovery rooms, intensive care units, operation theatres, and other areas of hospitals. The rising number of surgical procedures and increase in the incidence of chronic conditions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 23rd April 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C. R. Bard, Inc, to establish the medical technology company uniquely positioned to improve both the process of care and the treatment of disease for patients and healthcare providers. This acquisition enables Becton, Dickinson and company entered into temperature management market. Whereas, high cost of intravascular temperature management systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Temperature Management Systems market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Temperature Management Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large volume of surgical procedures performed in North American countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Smiths Medical
Zoll Medical Corporation
Becton, Dickinson And Company
Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
Ecolab
Ge Healthcare
Gentherm Incorporated
Geratherm Medical AG
Inspiration Healthcare Group Plcs
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product:
Patient Warming Systems
Patient Cooling Systems
by Application:
Perioperative Care
Acute Care
Newborn Care
Others
By End-User:
General Surgery
Cardiology
Neurology
Pediatrics
Thoracic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Temperature Management Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors