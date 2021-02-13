Global Dimmers Market Research Report 2025

The major factors driving the growth of ECC memory market are the growing number of data centers and servers, and increasing adoption of the internet of things technology. IoT adoption is being witnessed across various sectors including automotive, industrial, and infrastructure. With each development comes huge volumes of data that require high-end data processing capabilities with a differentiated storage portfolio. As a result, the demand for error coding, reliable, and cost-effective high-density ECC memory solutions is growing. The ECC Memory help in rectifying any physical or programming error while writing data on a memory chip. However, high fabrication and maintenance cost of ECC memory chips along with higher prices as compared to non-ECC memory than non-ECC memoy is expected to restrain the market growth.

Key Players

The key players in the ECC memory market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Micron Technology Inc (US), Kingston Technology Corporation (US), Other World Computing (OWC) (US), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Dell Inc. (US), Transcend Information Inc. (Taiwan), SK Hynix Inc (South Korea), I’M Intelligent Memory Limited (US), Intel Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Nemix RAM (US), Black Diamond Memory (US), Brute Network (US), and Adamanta Memory (US). These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the ECC memory market.

Regional Analysis

The ECC memory market has been categorized into four regions — North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is one of the major consumers of ECC memory. The demand in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the expansion of applications in various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, and IT and telecommunications. The region has witnessed high demand for DRAMs in consumer electronic devices that require fast, non-volatile memory for smartphones, PC/laptops, and gaming consoles applications.

According to the GSM Association, over 70% of the users have adopted smartphones in the European region. Similarly, the increasing adoption of GPS and navigation systems in the automotive industry is also driving the ECC memory market. Moreover, the requirement of data centers in the region has increased over the years due to increasing cloud computing applications in verticals such as BFSI. This has further created the demand for ECC DRAM memory for servers.

