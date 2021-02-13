B2C E-commerce Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global B2C E-commerce market will reach $9,604.8 billion by 2030, growing by 9.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing adoption of mobile devices and online shopping amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlighted with 83 tables and 86 figures, this 175-page report “Global B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global B2C E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global B2C E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Product Type, Payment Method, Channel Type, Business Model, and Region.
Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- PCs
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Other Devices
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Consumer Electronics
- Apparels and Footwear
- Travel and Leisure
- Food and Beverage
- Home Appliances and Furniture
- Health and Beauty
- Automotive Parts
- Other Product Types
Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Net Banking
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- e-Wallet
- Other Payment Methods
Based on Channel Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- B2C Retailers
- Classifieds
Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Brick-to-Click
- Pure Click
- Click-to-Brick
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Product Type, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global B2C E-commerce market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Amazon.com, Inc.
ASOS
ChinaAseanTrade.com
Craigslist, Inc.
DIYTrade.com
eBay Inc.
eworldtrade.com
Flipkart Internet Private Limited
Groupon
IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd
JD.com Inc.
KellySearch.com
Macy’s Inc.
MakeMytrip Pvt. Ltd.
Mercateo AG
Newegg Business Inc
OLX
ThomasNet Inc
Walmart Inc.
