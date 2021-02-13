Global Mobile Phone Loudspeaker Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

The global mobile phone loudspeaker market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Increasing ownership of premium smartphones and increasing integration of loudspeakers in gaming smartphones are expected to drive the market during forecast period. Introduction of comprehensive speakers is expected to create opportunities for the mobile phone loudspeaker market. However, complexity due to the introduction of advanced loudspeakers is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

The geographic analysis of the mobile phone loudspeaker market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the mobile phone loudspeaker market during the forecast period due expansion of major domestic mobile phone loudspeaker manufacturers. Among the major countries in Asia-pacific, the China exhibited a steady growth in the mobile phone loudspeaker market over the last decade. The China and Japan are the countries where adoption and advancement in technology is high.

North America was the second largest market in 2018, valued at USD 249.5 million; the market is projected to exhibit the steady CAGR during forecast period. US accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Canada was the second-largest market in 2018; the market in India is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period. Loudspeakers are inbuilt components of mobile phones which are used for voice calls, video calls, listening to music, and alerts & notifications.

Nowadays, as mobile phones have started doubling as portable music players, consumers have started using the built-in speakers for playing music. The use of mobile phone loudspeakers has encouraged smartphone manufacturers to produce music or video specific phones with high-quality software-controlled output.

In 2018, Germany accounted for the largest market share 2018; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Rest of Europe was the second-largest market in 2018.

