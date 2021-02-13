Global Multi-Core Processors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Multi-core architectures are gaining importance in the electronics and semiconductor industries, with new smartphones featuring dual, quad, hexa and octa core processors. Increasing electronic content in automotive, need for better packet processing in telecom equipment are expected to drive the multi-core processors market during the forecast period. High demand of multicore processors in smartphone industry and is also expected to drive the market during forecast period. Multicore processors varies in terms of their data and instructions caches and also varies with their bus architectures. Two types of isolation is required for core: physical isolation and temporal isolation. Some advantages of multicore processing are energy efficiency, performance, reliability, and hardware cost.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8248

Key Players

The key players in the multi-core processors market are Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Spreadtrum Communications (China), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), ARM Holdings, PLC (UK), Broadcom Corporation (US), and Marvell (Bermuda).

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1376452

Regional Analysis

The market in North Ameirca is projected to maintain its dominance in the global multi-core processors market owing to the rapid adoption of multi-core technology in countries such as US and Canada. Consumer electronics and automotive sector is expected to dominate the multi-core processors market in North America.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190944828718/multi-core-processor-market-report-to-increase

Europe holds the third spot in the multi-core processors market. This is predominantly due to the rising adoption of various advanced technologies in the automotive sector. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the presence of telecommunication industries and growing conumer electronics market in China, Japan, and India. Rest of the world which is divided into Middle East and Africa and South America is expected to grow at stable rate during forecast period due to the slow adoption process of new technologies and largly depends on North American and Asia-Pacific market.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarketreportss.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/multi-core-processor-market-report-to-increase-valuation-with-surging-investments-by-2025/

Segmental Analysis

By type, the multi-core processors market has been segmented into dual-core processors, quad-core processors, octa-core processors, and hexa-core processors. By end user, the multi-core processors market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, and others. By region, the multi-core processors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Multi-Core-Processor-Market-Report-To-Increase-Valuation-With-Surging-Investments-By-2025-02-21

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]