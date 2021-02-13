Respiratory Humidification Market (Controller & Consumables) for Invasive & Non-Invasive Ventilation: Industry Analysis & Outlook Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2020

Respiratory humidification is a method of artificial warming and humidifying of respiratory gas for mechanically ventilated patients. It is a method of artificially conditioning respiratory gas for the patient during therapy. Humidifiers are used in respiratory and acute care (RAC) and for the treatment of sleep apnea. Respiratory Humidification includes invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation, and HFNC, which all help humidify air delivered to patients with some form of severe respiratory distress in the hospital setting, such as COPD, pneumonia and influenza, or congestive heart failure.

In invasive ventilation, air is delivered through an endotracheal tube inserted into the patient’s nose or mouth, or through a tracheostomy, a surgical incision in the neck to access the trachea. Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) is the delivery of oxygen without using an invasive artificial airway while High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy is carried out using an air/oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube, and nasal cannula. The competition in the respiratory

humidifier market is strong because the companies are seeing a long lasting future in the humidification market for invasive and noninvasive ventilation.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive respiratory humidification market include increase in ageing population, increasing demand for neonatal care products, smoking and increasing incidence of COPD and increase in healthcare expenditure. Some of the significant developments of this industry include popularity of the respiratory humidification in portable ventilators, cost benefits of non-invasive ventilator, and new techniques in ventilation. However, the challenges to be faced ahead are lung injury and problems with ventilation, ventilator associated pneumonia and severe government regulations.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Respiratory Humidification Market (Controller & Consumables) for Invasive and Non-Invasive ventilation. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global market is reined by few major players namely Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, ResMed, Philips Respironics and Teleflex. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

