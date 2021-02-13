Global Sportswear Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sportswear in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Sportswear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sportswear for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

