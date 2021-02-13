Global Video Analytics System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Video Analytics System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Analytics System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Video Analytics System market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Video Analytics System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Qognify

BriefCam

Verint

i2V Systems Pvt

KiwiSecurity

DELOPT

Gorilla Technology Group

iOmniscient

Senstar Corporation

Genetec

Agent Video Intelligence

IntelliVision

Axis Communications

PureTech Systems

Digital Barriers

Avigilon

Identiv

AllGoVision Technologies