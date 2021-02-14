Tea Infuser Research Report 2015-2020

Consumers are always looking for new practices which align with health and sustainability goals. Within such a context, the consumption of tea has increased dramatically across the globe. Tea infusers are the perfect product to help consumers enjoy their favorite drink at work, the gym, or on the go. Market Research Future (MRFR) has added the global tea infuser market to its portfolio of reports. As per MRFR’s analysis, the Global Tea Infuser Market is due to reach USD 769.5 Bn at a CAGR of 4.73% by the end the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Tea infusers, also known as tea strainers, are primarily used to steep loose tea leaves. Tea can be easily brewed in an infuser by just adding hot water and allows making multiple servings at once. Tea infusers have gained immense popularity of late. The market is growing on the back of increasing consumption of tea worldwide and elevated awareness regarding its consumption.

Fast-track urban lives require convenience products and tea infusers have been able to cater to the convenience demand of consumers. Not only are tea infusers effective but they are also easy to use. Low price range of infusers along with rising disposable income across the globe is underpinning the growth of the market.

Traditionally, tea infusers were meant to make only one serving at a time but now tea infusers have evolved to make more than one serving. The global tea infuser market is also growing on the back of the sustainable practice of tea consumption in various regions.

The current trend in the market is to create next-generation functional products that prioritize health, sustainability, convenience, and wellness of consumers. The tea infuser market is rife with various product innovations which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Introduction of various travel-ready and easy-to-use tea infusers have been key to the growth of the market. In addition, the launch of various organic and healthy tea products is boosting the growth of the market. Market players have introduced innovative products such as bottles or teacups that include infuser and such products have gained widespread acceptance among consumers.

Segmentation

The tea infuser market has been segmented based on type and distribution channel.

By type, the tea infuser market has been segmented into tea infuser baskets, tea ball infusers, travel mugs & tea mugs, infuser teapots, and others.

By distribution channel, the tea infuser market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the tea infuser market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is at the forefront of the global tea infuser market. Tea infuser is believed to have been originated in North America and given the region’s inclination towards technologically advanced products, the tea infuser market is expanding in the region. Some of the major market players are based in the US, which gives the region a leverage over others. The consumption of tea has increased considerably in the region on account of increasing awareness regarding the health benefits aligned with it. The US, Mexico, and Canada are the key country-specific markets within the North America market.

