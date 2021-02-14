Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market includes a range ofchemicals, such as essential oils, polymers, aldehydes, petroleum products, inorganic chemicals, surfactants, fattychemicals, ketones, pigments, etc. Cosmetics constitute a wide assortment of chemicals that are used to manufacture products for enhancing physical beauty and remedial purposes.
Accelerating demand for anti-aging and sun protection products
Growing demand for mild and organic cosmetics and toiletries
The global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AkzoNobel
BASF
Evonik Industries
Solvay-Rhodia
Stepan
Aarhuskarlshamn
Arkema
Ashland
Bayer
Bio-Botanica
Biochemica International
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Surfactants
Aroma Chemicals And Blends
Fat-Based Products
Natural Products
Polymers
Others
Segment by Application
Skin Care Products
Hair Care Products
Perfumes