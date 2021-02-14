Global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries market includes a range ofchemicals, such as essential oils, polymers, aldehydes, petroleum products, inorganic chemicals, surfactants, fattychemicals, ketones, pigments, etc. Cosmetics constitute a wide assortment of chemicals that are used to manufacture products for enhancing physical beauty and remedial purposes.

Accelerating demand for anti-aging and sun protection products

Growing demand for mild and organic cosmetics and toiletries

The global Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Chemicals for Cosmetics and Toiletries manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Evonik Industries

Solvay-Rhodia

Stepan

Aarhuskarlshamn

Arkema

Ashland

Bayer

Bio-Botanica

Biochemica International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Surfactants

Aroma Chemicals And Blends

Fat-Based Products

Natural Products

Polymers

Others

Segment by Application

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Perfumes