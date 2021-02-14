Global Arachidonic Acid Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Arachidonic acid is one of the essential acids in the Omega-6 group. The reason for it, being an essential acid, is that it is stored in the cell membranes and sends signals of adaptive changes in the events of muscle damages. The lack of natural arachidonic acid in the body requires a separate intake of it in the form of tablets, syrups, or injections.

The market is segmented based on the end use application of arachidonic acid produced such as non-human use and human use. The non-human usable acid which includes animal feed and accounts for the major share of the market and is expected to take a leap forward over the forecast period, owing to the increasing animal care awareness in the society. While the market for human usable ARA is well established in North America and Europe, on account of more number of educated citizens and increased levels of healthcare awareness. The market is expected to witness a significant growth in Asia-Pacific region owing to the continuously growing end use applications such as medicines, animal care products, bodybuilding food supplements, and steroids.

The global Arachidonic Acid market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Arachidonic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Arachidonic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Arachidonic Acid in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Arachidonic Acid manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

BASF

Cargill

Suntory

Martek

Cabio

Guangdong Runke

Wuhan Fuxing

Changsha Jiage

Hubei Hengshuo

Wuhan Weishunda

Kingdomway

Xuchang Yuanhua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

By Technology

Solvent Extraction

Solid Phase Extraction

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others