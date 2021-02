Global Seeds Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Seeds Market, Covid-19 Outbreak, Production, Functions, Trends, Regional Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The market is experiencing a rise in its growth of commercially produced enhanced seed verities, due to its benefits such as improved nutritional quality, high yield, reduced crop damage, and disease resistance.

Market Highlights

The need to increase food production, surge in usage of animal feed and biofuel, and agriculture modernization are the factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Based on type, the global seeds market has been segmented into GM seeds and Non-GM seed. GM seeds segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global seeds market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. The demand of GM seeds is increasing, due to characteristics such as higher yield, faster growth, and pest & disease resistance. This is a crucial determinant that is catalyzing the growth of GM seeds segment in the global seeds market. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand by the food and beverage industry.

The global seeds market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global seeds market owing to the huge availability of conventional seeds. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

The global seeds market has been segregated, by crop type, into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The cereals & grains segment is expected to garner major share in the global seeds market owing to the intensive agriculture practices, to increase the productivity and yield of the crop. The same segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of farmers towards commercially produced enhanced seeds varieties as compared to utilizing seeds from last harvest.

The global seeds market is been classified, by seed treatment, into treated and non-treated. The treated segment is expected to gain largest share, owing to the increasing awareness towards the benefits such as reduced environmental impact and cost effective. Seed treatment aids in early plant growth and maximize seedling establishment. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the treated seed market.

The global seeds market has been segregated, by trait, into herbicide-tolerant, insecticide resistant, and others. The herbicide-tolerant segment is expected to generate higher revenue, as herbicide-tolerant crops consistently provide better yields than conventional crops. Additionally, herbicide-tolerant traits are mainly used in cotton crops, followed by soybean and corn. The same segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to the growing demand by the farmers to eliminate the weeds in the field.

Segmentation

The global seeds market has been segmented based on type, crop type, seeds treatment, trait, and region.

By type, the global seeds market has been bifurcated as GM (Genetically Modified) seeds and Non-GM seeds.

Based on category, the market is segregated as organic and conventional.

Based on crop type, the global seeds market has been segregated as cereals & grain, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others.

On the basis of seed treatment, the global seeds market has been classified as treated and non-treated.

The global seeds market has also been segregated, on the basis of trait, herbicide-tolerant, insecticide-resistant, and others.

The global seeds market has been studied with regard to four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American seeds market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European seeds market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The seeds market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The seeds market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global Seeds market has been segmented on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global seeds market owing to increasing demand in the developing countries such as India, China and others. The number of populations is increasing in these countries of Asia-Pacific, due to which national and international associations and government are supporting the farmers to increase the agriculture production of grains, vegetables and fruits.

North America seeds market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to growing demand for raw material by food and beverage industry. Moreover, Europe and RoW is also expected to project a significant market share owing to the increasing investments by the government in agricultural research.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global seeds market are Bayer AG (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (France), Monsanto Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Groupe Limagrain (France), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. (India), Sakata Seed Corporation (US), Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co., Ltd (China).

