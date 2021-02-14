Global Knitwear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

The clothes manufactured through knitting wool or other fabrics are commonly known as knitwear. The major determinant fueling the growth of global knitwear market is the surging penetration of e-commerce platform in the sales of knitwear. Countries such as Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are mainly witnessing a surging demand for knitwear through online retail channel.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

Sample Request for Knitwear Market Share, Growth, Size by Global Forecast to 2023 | MRFR (marketresearchfuture.com)

Global Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global Knitwear Market Growth are Adidas AG (Germany), Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada), Loro Piana S.p.A. (Italy), Puma SE (Germany), Ralph Lauren Corporation (the US), The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd (UK), Victoria’s Secret (the US), Maglificio Ripa S.p.a (Italy), LENZING AG (Austria), Ecowool (New Zealand), and Sana Hastakala (P) Ltd. (Nepal).

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Knitwear-Market-07-10

The global knitwear market has been segregated, by category, into men, women, and kids. The women’s segment is expected to dominate the global knitwear market during the assessment period as a major demand of apparels is from the women’s category. Moreover, knitwear for women are available in a wide variety of designs and patterns. The same segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during forecast period due to higher awareness among women regarding changing fashion trends and their willingness to buy new apparels.

ALSO READ: https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/10/knitwear-market-perspective-and-forecast-till-2024/

Based on material type, the global knitwear market has been segmented into natural, synthetic, and blended. The natural segment gained the highest market share in 2017 owing to the versatile, cozy, anti-wrinkle, high absorption capacity, and warm nature of natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and wool. However, the blended segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to the mixed properties offered by blended fabrics. Blended fabric material provides comfort, coziness, elasticity, durability and is easy to work upon.

ALSO READ: https://southafricatoday.net/submit-article/

The global market for knitwear has also been classified, by distribution channel, as store based and non-store based. The store based segment is anticipated to gain the lion’s share in the global knitwear market due to the presence of established brick & mortar stores across the globe.

ALSO READ: https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/knitwear-market-growing-with-lucrative.html

However, the non-store based segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising penetration of e-commerce in knitwear sales.