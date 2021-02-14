Global Juice Concentrates Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle which helps in enhancing overall health has driven growth of the juice concentrate market. Demand from the working class has increased in recent years. Juice concentrates are high in nutrition hence consumers have seen rise in demand for it. Along with all these growing demand about healthy alternative to carbonated drinks also boosting the juice concentrate market growth further. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Juice Concentrates Market Size Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

Sample Request for Juice Concentrates Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast till 2023 | MRFR (marketresearchfuture.com)

Juice concentrate is a non-fermented liquid extract obtained by squeezing fresh fruits which has almost no water content. Juice concentrates are as healthy as the fresh fruits. Low-cost involvement in logistics and storage, and high demand for fruit drinks, yogurt, ice cream, and baby food are primarily driving the global juice concentrate market. Also, high demand of juice concentrate from confectionary industry has surged the global juice concentrate market.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Juice-Concentrates-Market-07-10

Juice concentrate is light on stomach and good for digestion as it is enriched with some of the most essential nutrients and minerals that our body needs. Due to hectic work schedules that working class goes through every day, they are unable to take proper nutrient regularly and their body lacks these as well as antioxidants that helps in treating various heart, skin, hair and other health related problems.

ALSO READ: https://foodbeveragesnutrition.wordpress.com/2020/07/10/juice-concentrates-market-perspective-and-forecast-till-2024/

The demand for juice concentrate is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years especially in developed countries where juice concentrate is becoming an important part of regular diet. Juice concentrate is mainly available in liquid, powdered and frozen form so that conveniently suits numerous consumers’ requirement. R&D, innovative product line, improvement in the packaging technology are some of the latest methods followed by key manufacturers which have been driving the market growth in recent years.

ALSO READ: https://southafricatoday.net/submit-article/

Globally, the juice concentrate market is mainly driven due to growing awareness among consumer regarding importance of nutrient intake. Consuming vegetable juices is convenient than consuming cooked vegetable as cooking is a tedious process especially when hectic schedule is followed every day without fail. Increasing popularity about natural as well as healthy ingredients in juice concentrate is effecting growth of the market. Manufacturers are introducing number of products with different combination of vegetables, fruits and other ingredients which is fueling sales of juice concentrate worldwide. Rising recommendation of juice concentrate from dieticians is also supporting the market growth due to urge for living a healthy lifestyle.

ALSO READ: https://mrfrresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/07/juice-concentrates-market-growing-with.html

Latest Industry Updates

Sep 2017 Sysco Corporation SYY has launched seven new products, which include cheesecakes, juice concentrates, organic chicken and shrimp amongst others. These products are designed to suit the health and wellness of consumers as well as save labor.

Aug 2017 Prodalim Group, one of the leading suppliers of juices, concentrates and multiunit blends, has entered into an agreement to acquire the Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) juice facility in Winter Garden, Florida. The company is focusing towards mergers/acquisitions to strengthen its business portfolio.