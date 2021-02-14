Global Baby Diapers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Technological advancement and increased research and development activities are leading to the launch of premium baby products that are made with high-quality materials. In the last few years, the production and design of baby diapers have evolved owing to the rapid product innovation and incorporation of advanced manufacturing processes. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Baby Diapers Market Share is forecasted to expand moderately at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of 66.18 Bn by the end of the forecast period from USD 47.32 Bn in 2017.

Increasing utilization of advanced raw materials for the production of baby diapers such as superabsorbent polymers, elasticized waistbands, resealable tapes and others are aiding the development of innovative products, which in turn is fueling the growth of the global baby diapers market. Rapid rise in global population, increasing awareness regarding hygiene, preference of convenience over traditional practices, high disposable income and increased working women population are the primary factors that are propelling the growth of the global baby diapers market.

However, high product cost, allergies and skin irritation caused due to diapers and lack of awareness regarding hygiene in the underdeveloped regions are restraining the expansion of the global baby diapers market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global baby diapers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, size and distribution channel. Based on product type, the baby diapers market has been segmented into disposable and non-disposable. The disposable product type segment commands for the major share in the global baby diapers market owing to the high demand for disposable products as a result of increased environmental awareness. Based on size, the baby diapers market has been segmented into small & extra small, medium, large and extra-large. The medium size segment dominates the global baby diapers market and is also projecting the fastest growth in the global baby diapers market. Based on distribution channel, the baby diapers market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global baby diapers market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The North America region is dominating the global baby diapers market owing to the increased disposable income, high awareness regarding the side effects of using traditional clothe, preference of hygienic products and availability of a variety of baby diapers for babies of all sizes and ages in this region.

The Europe region is projecting significant expansion in the global baby diapers market owing to the high demand for disposable baby diapers, increasing research activities for the development of highly absorbent materials to be used for manufacturing baby diapers and awareness regarding hygiene among the population of this region. The baby diapers market in the Asia Pacific region is expanding at the fastest growth rate in the global baby diapers market during the assessment period owing to the rapid increase in population, rise in awareness regarding personal and infant hygiene, proliferation in working women population, increasing disposable income and increasing preference of convenience over traditional practices in the emerging economies of this region.