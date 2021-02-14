Global Edible Nuts Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Edible nuts have shot into the spotlight as they are nutritionally dense and offer consumers protein, fiber, minerals, and several other trace compounds that contribute to a healthy body. Market Research Future’s report on the global Edible Nuts Industry for the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 reveals several key facts and figures about the market. The market’s optimistic outlook is likely to result in expansion of the present market value of edible nuts.

Edible nuts are high in mono-unsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), which are some of the healthiest fats one can consume. MUFA-rich food is often recommended to those looking to lose weight as it provides a lasting full feeling, thus resulting in reduced snacking and an overall reduction in the intake of calories. Moreover, healthy fats have been highly recommended to patients with coronary diseases and other diseases. Protein content in nuts is another factor driving demand, particularly among the health conscious. Global shift toward mindful eating, and health consciousness due to the dramatic rise in chronic diseases has increased the demand for edible nuts. Moreover, veganism has been on the rise and innovation in product offering for this expanding demographic has resulted in the use of nuts to make dairy alternatives.

Almonds and cashews are commonly used to make nut milks and yogurt substitutes. Cashew is used for making dairy-free cheese substitutes, cream substitutes and other dairy alternatives. With the increasing demand for vegan products, the market is likely to witness further expansion in the coming years. Nuts have been highly popular in the F&B industry, being used in cooking, bakery products, confectionery and several other areas. The growth of this industry due to increasing demand from a rising population with more purchasing power is also expected to impact the market positively.

Edible nuts are climate dependent, and several challenges in the production of nuts may restrain the market. Prices are volatile depending on production. For instance, recent droughts in California led to a significant increase in the price of almonds.

Market Segmentation

MRFR’s report analyses the various parts of the market which contribute to the whole. As such, the global edible nuts market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. Various types of edible nuts include cashew nuts, almonds, chestnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, brazil nuts, and others. Edible nuts are available in various forms which include whole, powder, split, and others. Applications for edible nuts include direct consumption/culinary purpose, bakery & confectionery, breakfast cereals, snacks, beverages, dairy products, and others.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounts for the largest share of the global edible nuts market. Country-level markets such as Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK are expected to lead growth over the forecast period. The region’s growing health consciousness and supportive government regulations regarding the same have resulted in an increased demand for natural, food products with a low sugar content. Nutrient-rich natural whole foods are highly popular in the region. North America accounts for the second largest market due to the wide use of nuts in countries such as the U.S. Use of various types of oils derived from nuts and the increasing use of almonds and cashews among other nuts to make nut butters have greatly contributed to the popularity of edible nuts in the North American Market. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for healthy food items is expected to boost growth. Moreover, in countries such as India, there is a long history of using nuts in making traditional sweets, and beverages. Nuts are often given as presents during the holidays and have consistent demand in the Indian market.