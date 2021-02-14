Global Sports Nutrition Water Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The U.S. remains the largest market for Sports Nutrition Market products in North America region. A settled regulatory environment related to sports nutrition products in the country helps in driving innovation in the sector. Also, high level of awareness regarding sports nutrition products among consumers entails presence of various brands in the market. The European market has evolved from catering to traditional consumers (athletes and bodybuilders) to new user groups such as lifestyle and recreational users. Increasing obesity level is driving consumers to adopt healthier lifestyle and number of gyms and fitness centers witnessed an increase during the review period. The number of health clubs in Europe increased from 45.40 million in 2012 to 49.20 million in 2013. Unlike, in the U.S., consumers in the European market are more inclined to powder drinks. However, like in the U.S., European consumers have high awareness of sports nutrition products. Rise is number of health clubs and fitness centers are driving the growth of sports nutrition products.