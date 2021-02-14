Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Acute Hospital Care Market Analysis

The global acute hospital care market is poised to register a noteworthy growth at 7.8% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023). Acute hospital care is a medical care setting for a short-term. It is designed to offer instant and crucial medical treatment and care with an aim to discharge patients after the treatment can be provided safely in a low-level care setting. This form of care is for those suffering from serious medical conditions, illnesses, disease or injuries or recovering from any major surgery. Various services included under acute hospital care include cardiology, neonatal intensive care, intensive care, coronary care and others. Acute conditions namely pneumonia, heart attack, flu, common cold, burn, bronchitis, broken bone, asthma attack and others need treatment in acute hospital care.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4931

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the acute hospital care market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include presence of large patient population, rising occurrence of trauma injury, unmet medical needs especially in emerging economies, growing number of hospitals, geriatric population with acute diseases, boost in healthcare infrastructure, improved reimbursement policies, developing pharmaceutical and retail industries and rapid advancements especially in medical product offerings. Despite these drivers, limited accessibility of equipment and facilities coupled with poor healthcare system particularly in middle and low-income countries may act as the market restraints during the predicted years.

Acute Hospital Care Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the acute hospital care market on the basis of services and medical condition.

Based on medical condition, the acute hospital care market is segmented into acute care surgery, trauma care, critical care, pre-hospital care, short-term stabilization, urgent care and emergency care.

Based on services, the acute hospital care market is segmented into emergency department, cardiology, neonatal intensive care, intensive care and coronary care.

ALSO READ :https://teletype.in/@sapanas/Uk7QsLgeW

Acute Hospital Care Market Regional Analysis

By region, the acute hospital care market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will hold key share in the market over the predicted years owing to highly developed technology, increased healthcare spending, increasing patient population, increasing support from the government for R&D, presence of major companies in the region and increased research and development activities. The acute hospital care market in Europe will hold the second major share due to accessibility of funds for research and support from the government for research and development. Developed economies mainly France and Germany are boosting investment in healthcare and also laying more emphasis on hospital infrastructure. In the APAC region, the acute hospital care market will grow at the fastest pace over the predicted years. Factors leading to the growth of the market in this region include high healthcare expenditure, huge patient population and existence of healthcare technology that is developing rapidly. Besides, the burgeoning demand for acute hospital care especially in South Korea and India are predicted to be the fastest growing markets. Growing need for quality devices in healthcare is another reason that may drive the market growth in this region. In the Middle East and Africa, the acute hospital care market is predicted to have minimal share due to deprived political conditions within Africa, limited medical facilities and less accessibility of funds.

ALSO READ :https://www.agreatertown.com/united_states_minor_outlying_islands_un/covid_19_impact_on_acute_hospital_care_market_2020_leading_growth_drivers_emerging_audience_segments_0007887326

Acute Hospital Care Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the acute hospital care market include National HealthCare Corp. (U.S.), PruittHealth (U.S.), Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Health Services (U.S.), Vanguard Health System Inc. (U.S.), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (U.S.), Universal Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), Community Health Systems LLC (U.S.), HCA Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-brachytherapy-market-2020-global-size-industry-share-technology-trends-top-company-profile-regional-outlook.html

March 2019- LACIE (Lewis and Clark Information Exchange) lately announced plans of going live through care coordination platform of Patient Ping to offer clinicians with EHR alerts both in acute care settings as well as post-acute care settings. This platform will prove immensely beneficial for providers that are working to augment patient health outcomes along with health data exchange for complying with the altering federal regulations. It will also enable providers in using the utilization patterns of patients for coordinating transitions of care.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hr-payroll-software-market-2019-size-industry-statistics-growth-potentials-trends-company-profile-global-expansion-strategies-by-top-key-vendors-till-2023-2021-01-12