Global Packing Cloth Tape Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

The packaging cloth tape has cloth carrier is coated with natural rubber adhesive. The tape gives good work efficiency with less unwinding force.

The global Packing Cloth Tape market was valued at 590 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packing Cloth Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packing Cloth Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Packing Cloth Tape in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Packing Cloth Tape manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

White

Black

Silver

Blue

Red

Yellow

Green

Segment by Application

Packaging boxes of light and heavy objects

Identification marks and packaging