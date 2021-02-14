DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT App Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The Market Research Future presents a complete assessment of the MEA Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market and contains Future trend, Current Growth Factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2676

Competitive Tracking

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in MEA Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players in this market are: Invacare Corporation (US), Medical Depot, Inc. (US), The Braun Corporation (US), Sunrise Medical (Germany), Permobil (Sweden), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Compass Health Brands (US), ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden), Hill-Rom (US), GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (US)

Also read: https://marketresearchfuturereportr.wordpress.com/2021/01/27/durable-medical-equipment-market-opportunities-sales-cost-and-profit-till-2025/

MEA Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market – Overview

Durable medical equipment also known as home medical equipment provides therapeutic benefits to patients. They are very useful for patients who are ill or undergoing some medical procedures. They are widely used by hospitals and clinics. These devices can also be managed by a caregiver or a family member of the patient. Medical professional recommend these devises according to present condition of patients. Due to increasing chronic diseases, high number of geriatric population and accident disability, the demand for durable medical equipment is increasing.

Middle East and Africa represents about 2% of global healthcare expenditure since countries in these regions bear a heavy burden of disabilities. Durable medical equipment manufacturers are investing huge amount of money to develop more innovative products. Middle-East and Africa Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is growing moderately at a CAGR of 4.2% and expected to reach US$ 4.65 billion by 2022.

Also read: https://marketresearchfuturereportr.wordpress.com/2021/01/27/durable-medical-equipment-market-opportunities-sales-cost-and-profit-till-2025/

Categorization/Fragmentation

Middle-East and Africa Durable Medical Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, ventilators, personal mobility devices, traction equipment, wheel chairs, respiratory devices, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, healthcare institutions, research centers, home healthcare and others.

Also read: https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2020/11/10/low-density-polyethylene-market-share-overview-trends-and-covid-19-analysis-forecast-to-2023/

Geographical Analysis

Considering the Middle-East and Africa Durable Medical Equipment market scenario, Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market. Moreover UAE market is also growing and is the second largest market for DME in ME&A region. On the other hand, Egypt’s market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the Middle-East and Africa Durable Medical Equipment market during the forecasted period. Rest of the Middle East and Africa region is likely to have a limited but steady growth of the market till 2022.

ALSO READ: https://teletype.in/@chemicalindustrygrowth/RlX0nIlz1

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)