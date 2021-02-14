SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS TREATMENT App Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 1.06 Billion in 2018.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its healthy cells. The organs affected in the disease can be joints, skin, brain, and kidney amongst others. Causes of SLE can be genetic, hormonal, environmental or side effects of other medicines.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are expected to be the largest market owing to the presence of key players and high healthcare expenditure. The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. Europe holds the second-largest market share. The European systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing awareness regarding Systemic lupus erythematosus and increasing population affected by the disease, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa and is expected to hold the least market share.

The growth of global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market is driven by various factors such as High prevalence & incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus, product launches by key players, strong product pipeline, and increasing awareness regarding systemic lupus erythematosus. However, the stringent regulatory policies and side effects of medications are expected to curb the growth of the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market.

The global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Segmentation

The global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, route of administration, and distribution channel. Based on treatment, the market has been divided into corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Antimalarials, and Immunosuppressive agents and immune modulators. Global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been segmented on the basis of route of administration, into oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous. The distribution channel segments of the market are Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market are Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Anthera (US), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US).

