CARRIER SCREENING App Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Analysis

The global carrier screening market is anticipated to touch USD 4,200 million at a 16.8% CAGR between 2019- 2025, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Carrier screening, simply put, is a genetic test that is used for determining whether a healthy individual is a carrier of any recessive genetic disease. It has wide applications in clinics, physician offices, reference laboratories, hospitals, and others.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report gives an inclusive segmental analysis of the global carrier screening market report based on end users, technology, medical condition, type, and product & service.

By product and service, the global carrier screening market is segmented into products & services. Of these, the product segment will lead the market over the forecast period, followed by the services segment that is likely to grow at a fast pace.

By type, the global carrier screening market is segmented into targeted disease carrier screening and expanded carrier screening. Of these, the expanded carrier screening will dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by the targeted disease carrier screening segment that is likely to grow at a quick pace.

By medical conditions, the global carrier screening market is segmented into neurological conditions, haematological conditions, pulmonary conditions, and others.

By technology, the global carrier screening market is segmented into microarrays, polymerase chain reaction, and others.

By end user, the global carrier screening market is segmented into clinics, physician offices, reference laboratories, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global carrier screening market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about genetic disorders & its diagnosis methods, and the huge patient population suffering from genetic diseases are adding to the global carrier screening market growth in the region.

