Global Feed Phytogenic Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Synopsis

Global Feed Phytogenic Market is expected to reach USD 1.04 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Feed phytogenic are currently used for all types of livestock, including pets, due to their excellent medicinal, preservative, and aromatic properties. This market has the potential to eventually overtake the artificial feed additive market as phytogenic offer the same properties as artificial additives with the added benefits of being eco-friendly and having no adverse side effects on the livestock.

Currently, the palatability enhancers segment is larger as these additives are not subject to stringent regulations. Performance enhancing feed phytogenic must comply with strict regulations, especially in Europe and North America. Performance enhancing Feed Phytogenic Industry are known to be more effective than their artificial counterparts, thus, contributing to market growth.

Segmentation

By Type

Essential Oils: The largest and fastest-growing market segment. Essential oils find applicability in feed for all livestock and are especially beneficial in the large poultry feed industry. In the ruminant industry, the application of essential oils results in a marked reduction of nitrogen pollution by reducing ammonia emissions.

Herbs and Spices: The second-largest market share. Herbs and spices are used primarily to increase the palatability of feed while enhancing digestibility. Better digestion improves the overall health and weight of livestock.

Oleoresins: More resistant than essential oils and less soluble, oleoresins find increasing use in the poultry industry where they are shown to enhance liver function. They combine the effects of essential oils along with the properties of herbs and spices.

By Livestock Type

Ruminant: The ruminant segment is the second largest. The large bovine population in Asia and the Americas are driving the growth of the segment. The emphasis on enhanced dairy production and the ban on antibiotics for livestock are further fueling growth.

Swine: China, Germany, and the US as the world’s largest consumers of pork, with China consuming more pork than the others combined. With pork being susceptible to multiple diseases and pathogens that can be transferred via consumption, maintaining swine health is a priority that is driving the growth of the segment.

Poultry: The largest market segment. With over 16 billion chickens in the world and many millions of ducks and pheasants, the poultry industry is the largest in the world. The use of feed phytogenics has shown to increase weight and reduce ammonia emissions of poultry, thereby enhancing health.

Key Players

Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria)

Cargill Inc. (US)

DowDupont (US)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

Pancosma (Switzerland)

Dostofarm GmbH (Germany)

Phytosynthese (France)

Silvateam S.P.A. (Italy)

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH (Austria)

About Market Research Future

