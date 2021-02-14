Global ENERGY AS A SERVICE Research Report 2027 

Energy as a Service – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Energy as a Service Market is accounted for $46.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $126.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as rising distributed energy resources and increasing cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions are fuelling the market growth. However, uncertainty about the agreement structure is hampering the market.

Energy as a Service (EaaS) can be characterized as at one or more aspects of a customer’s energy portfolio including methodology, program the executives, vitality supply, vitality use, and resource the board by applying new items, administrations, financing instruments, and technology solutions.

By End User, the commercial segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing construction of smart buildings and infrastructures globally. By Geography, North America has a significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand from power and oil & gas industry is driving the demand for market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Energy as a Service Market include Alpiq, Bernhard Energy Solutions, EDF Renewable Energy, Edison, Enel X, Enertika, Engie, General Electric, Johnson Controls, Noresco, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Smartwatt, Veolia, WGL Energy.

Components Covered:

Services

Solutions

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Government

Industrial

Residential

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

