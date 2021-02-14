Automated Dispensing Machines Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

As per the prognosis by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Automated Dispensing Machines Market is on its way to achieve the valuation of USD 4,931 million by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of government initiatives supporting healthcare institutes and pharmacists making extensive use of technologically advanced medication dispensing system for reduction of medication errors, will be highly instrumental in the augmented usage rate in the coming years. As per the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, hospitals generally spend around 70% to 75% on their pharmacy department. On the basis of the estimates of the Institutes for Safety Medication Practices, more than 20% of the healthcare professionals have reported extreme patient effects owing to the lack of proper monitoring of inventory management as well as supply levels. On that note, the rising death rate due to the consumption of expired drugs coupled with the rapidly increasing number of patients are few prominent factors that have elevated the complexity level in the medication distribution system.

Adding on, the lack of therapeutic trainings, poor communication between healthcare professionals and patients and inadequate perception of risks, are additional factors promoting the growth of the automated dispensing machines market. based on a study that was conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016, the United Kingdom (U.K) noted around 12% of total primary care patients were affected by a prescribing or monitoring error in a year, with 38% increase in those who were 75 years and older along with 30% patients receiving five or more drugs during a year period. Sadly, 5% of the total prescriptions had errors that year.

At a global level, the need for devices and drugs used for treating patients who suffer from various kinds of chronic diseases is rissing. To illustrate, in the year 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that almost 91 people died every day due to overdose of prescribed heroin and opioids. These reports are further proof that automated dispensing machines are highly crucial in the healthcare industry. However, the growth of the automated dispensing machines market could be hampered due to the stringent government regulations across various regions around the world.

Market Segmentation

The market for automated dispensing machines is segmented on the basis of product type, and end-user.

The market, depending on the product type, is segmented into centralized automated dispensing systems and de-centralized automated dispensing systems. Here, the centralized automated dispensing system is presumed to amass the largest share on account of the growing preference of the system and subsequent reduction in costs and errors, while the de-centralized automated dispensing systems is set to grow at the fasted rate, as a result of the increased awareness among the hospitals and pharmacies.

