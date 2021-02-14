Pyrogen Testing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights:

Pyrogen are microbial constituents produced by bacteria which causes fever when entered in human body. Pyrogen testing are performed to check the drugs and medical devices contamination by gram positive or gram-negative bacteria. To avoid this contamination pyrogen test is performed by pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The primary key factors responsible for driving this market are growing application of pyrogen test in various industries such as food and beverages, water purification, cosmetic products, and also development and progress in pyrogen testing.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: no sample link found

The Pyrogen Testing Market was estimated USD 624.2 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 1464.55 in 2023 by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period. However, factors such as stringent government regulation related to the test, and less technique knowledge about the tests may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Also read: http://sagarhealthcare.inube.com/blog/8757332/pyrogen-testing-market-size-analysis-by-growth-application-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2023/

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global pyrogen testing market Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Ellab A/S (UK), Merck KGaA (UK), GenScript, Hyglos GmbH (UK), Lonza (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), Pyrostar, Wako Chemicals (US), Sanquin (UK), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc (China) and Others.

Also read: https://penzu.com/journals/19361398/64226656

Segmentation:

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented on the basis of product, test type, by application and end-user. The pyrogen testing market, by product is segmented into instruments, services, kits and reagents.

By test type the market is segmented into recombinant factor C assay (rFC), limulus amoebocyte lysate (LAL) test, monocyte activation test (MAT), and rabbit pyrogen test (RPT).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biologics, medical devices, and other applications systems.

Also read: https://penzu.com/p/0ca37db7

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to lead the market owing to increase in number of medical device companies and demand for medical equipment. There are various tests performed by these medical devices companied for contamination testing for the presence of pyrogen. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, and the International Neuromodulation Society, approximately 34,000 number of patients undergo surgical implant for spinal cord treatment every year. The increase in the demand for surgical implants may increase the demand for pyrogen testing in medical device industry and which contributes the pyrogen test market.

ALSO READ: https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2020/11/methanol-market-demand-application.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)