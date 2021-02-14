Global Growing Sophistication Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Intrusion detection system or IDS is aimed at detecting attacks against computing systems and networks and have gained significance in the IT industry. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published an in-depth study on global intrusion detection system market, outlining the various factors that can impact the market over the assessment period of 2016–2022. MRFR has predicted the market to capture a steady CAGR and reach a significant valuation by the end of 2022.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1553

Intrusion detection systems, for long, have been a topic for research & development and have gained mainstream popularity in the past few years. This has resulted in the progress of advanced intrusion detection systems. As enterprises are moving the majority of their critical business interactions to the internet, there is a heightened need to keep their computing resources secure. Additionally, growing sophistication of cyber-attacks and increased IT spending by companies has triggered demand within the intrusion detection system market. Cyber-attacks have been on the rise, and cyber attackers have continuously discovering new vulnerabilities or security gaps which could lead to potential breaches. various organizations are investing heavily in their IT infrastructure.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190907176368/growing-sophistication-of-cyber-attacks-to-boost

In addition, government bodies and large business organizations are progressively adopting intrusion detection systems to protect their highly confidential data. Other factors fostering the growth of the market include growing consumer awareness and augmenting need for remote access arising from the deployment of cloud and wireless technology in security systems. Mounting demand from the BFSI sector to safeguard valuable articles along with increasing demand from the residential sector is likely to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://market-newsflash.over-blog.com/2020/02/growing-sophistication-of-cyber-attacks-to-boost-intrusion-detection-system-market-2022.html

On the contrary, the growth of the market might be impeded by a lack of awareness and high installation cost.

Segmentation

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Growing-Sophistication-of-Cyber-attacks-to-Boost-Intrusion-Detection-System-Market-2022-02-19

The global intrusion detection system market has been segmented based on deployment, component, and end user.

By deployment, the intrusion detection system market has been segmented into cloud-based and infrastructure based.

ALSO READ : https://market-newsflash.tistory.com/503

By component, the intrusion detection system market has been segmented into BFSI, IT& Communication, aerospace & defense, software industry, manufacturing, government, and healthcare.

Regional Analysis

By region, the intrusion detection system market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The existence of key players in the region, along with technological competence, is supporting the growth of the North America intrusion detection system market. North America held the largest share of the market in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. High expenditure on safety and security systems by both the private as well as public sector is also fostering the market growth. The level of awareness in North America is considerably high in the developed economies which also act as a plus for the growth of the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]