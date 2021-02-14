Global INDIAN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING OUTLETS Research Report 2024 

Indian Electric Vehicle Charging Outlets Market: Insights and Forecast 2018-2024: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public & Private Chargers), Charger Type (Slow & Fast Chargers), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 & Level 3 Chargers) and Mode of Charging (Plug-in & Wireless Chargers)

Indian automotive industry is one of the promising market in the world, as the country ranks 5th largest vehicle producer globally. However, the growing automotive industry in India immensely increased the carbon content, owing to which the adoption of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) is increasing on a yearly basis, with government initiative propelling the overall demand. Witnessing the positive impacts of ZEVs, central government also issued a number of policies, initiatives and investment plans to promote the sales of electric vehicles within the country. These factors are anticipated to fuel the installation of EV charging outlets in India. However high cost associated with the equipment and its installation acts as the major challenge for the cost sensitive Indian market, which acts as one of the major challenging factor for the Indian electric vehicle market, in turn electric vehicle charging outlets infrastructure market in India. The impact of this restraint is expected to remain high during the forecast period (2018-2025). However, the increase in partnerships between equipment suppliers, utility providers, local and central government is expected to bolster India’s public electric vehicle charging outlets market in the coming years. Information related to private charger is not that explicitly available on secondary and primary domain hence the report contain number for public charging outlets installed in India.

Market Segmentation

India public EV charging outlets market is segmented based on charging time an EV charging outlets takes, this includes slow and fast chargers. Slow chargers dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to its lower cost as compared to fast chargers.

The market is further segmented based on the level of charging including level 1, level 2 and level 3. These chargers differ in the electrical specifications and charging levels. Level 1 and Level 2 chargers also fall under the slow chargers while the level 3 chargers are the level 3 chargers. The charging time of level 1 and level 2 chargers is more than the level 3 chargers. At present, Level 2 chargers dominate the market owing to this lower cost than level 3 chargers and faster charging than level 1 chargers

On the basis of mode of charging, the market is segmented into plug in and wireless chargers. In 2017, plug in chargers dominated to market, followed by wireless. However, wireless chargers are expected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecasted period.

Top Company Profiles

Some of the major key players operating in the India public EV charging outlets market includes ABB, ChargePoint Inc., Fortum OYJ, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Tata Power, Mahindra Electric and Delta Electronics. These players are adopting several market strategies, such as merger, acquisition, and collaboration, among others to strengthen their foothold in the Indian EV industry.

Reasons to buy this report:

Historical and forecasted market volume validated through primary and secondary sources

In depth analysis of prominent industry peers with primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments

Examination on drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Regulatory scenario, programs, investments and initiatives for EV charging outlets present in different countries

Examination of industry attractiveness in India for the foreign companies

Comprehensive coverage of the market across different market segments

Customization Options:

India public EV charging outlets market can be customized to regional level (Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western India). Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, please connect with us, to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

