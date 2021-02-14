Global Cloud-based Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Advancing technology is proving effective for the enhancement of fine-living standards. Software-defined security is receiving significant boons of technology. The security model includes software that manages information security, and most of the functions use automation. The global software-defined security market is expecting a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report enlists incorporation of cloud-based technology, need to detect intrusion, demand for managing unstructured data and ease of integration of identity & access management, data loss prevention and other software-defined networking technologies in the process as chief market influencers.

However, industry regulations are volatile owing to which many companies avoid using software-defined security to secure their data. In addition, the lack of skilled personnel can deter the expected software-defined security market growth.

Industry Trend:

Huawei’s SDSec Solution’s innovative features include artificial intelligence (AI) based threat response, software-defined network-security defense, and intelligent security policy optimization. Its primary target is to increase the defense mechanism of the system and has started garnering accolades from many corners.

Cisco is joining hands with NetApp to develop a better portfolio for themselves by improving the software-defined segments considerably. This is a good sign for the software-defined security market prospects.

Segmentation:

The global software-defined security market can be segmented by deployment, solution, and application.

By deployment, the global software-defined security market can be segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

Based on a solution, the global software-defined security market includes abstraction, automation, orchestration, scaling (application program interface) APIs and others.

Application-wise, the global software-defined security market can be segmented into Telecommunication, cloud service provider, government, education, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographical analysis of the global software-defined security market includes regions namely North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America’s market dominance in this sector is based on the substantial improvement of technological aspects. People and organizations here have this tendency to adopt the latest updates and implement them in work culture. As a result, software-defined security is witnessing substantial growth. Taking advantage of the infrastructural superiority, the region is recording proliferation of the sector across industry verticals. The region can also boast of a strong presence of several market giants who are shaping the continental market, as well as, leaving indelible imprints on the global market.

Europe is following the lead of North America. Increasing awareness regarding its potential benefits is driving the market ahead for this region. The APAC is expecting the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as India and China with their considerable industrial growth have started implementing the technology which ensures a dramatic rise in the regional market. Furthermore, a lot of companies are based out of this region which can act like a software-defined security market booster.

