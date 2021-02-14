Global Rising Deployment of Connected Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Connected workplace refers to a workplace where all the employees and employers are connected through smartphones, tablets, etc. It minimizes the communication gap and enhances operational efficiency of the organization. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s observation unfolds that the global connected workplace market is presumed to strike 11% CAGR over the evaluation period 2016 to 2022. The market is likely to earn revenue amounting to USD 31 Bn by 2022, up from USD 14 Bn in 2016.

The need for higher operational efficiency for effective decision making is expected to drive the growth of the connected workplace market in the years to come. In addition, the developments in technology such as IoT, smart buildings, sensors, etc. are further projected to lead the expansion of the market in the nearby future. The investments in technological innovations are projected to yield revenue gains over the next couple of years.

The deployment of connected devices ensures the attainment of a higher degree of productivity. However, factors such as lack of continuous high-speed internet services are poised to impede the growth rate of the connected workplace market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

Based on components, the connected workplace market has been segmented into smart lighting, HVAC control, security systems, and others.

On the basis of type, the connected workplace market has been segmented into virtual team, telecommuting, hot desk, and others.

The global connected workplace market, by deployment, is divided into on-premise, on cloud, and hybrid technology methods.

Based on applications, the connected workplace market has been segmented into monitoring, energy management system, mobile device management, building automation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global connected workplace market has been analyzed on the basis of regions that are further studied on the basis of country-level markets. The regional segments of the market are — Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dictate the growth curve of the global market in the years to come. The high rate of adoption of connected workplaces in the region is presumed to drive market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the adoption of advanced technological innovations in robotics, sensors, etc. is projected to impact the connected workplace market positively over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, meanwhile, is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate. The rising commercial application of connected devices in the region is projected to boost growth of the connected workplace market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Deloitte Pvt. Co. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SA (France), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), and United Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the participants of the global connected workplace market assessed in this MRFR report. These players are investing in research & development for bringing product innovation. It is presumed to drive the competitiveness in the connected workplace market in the coming years. Some of the growth strategies anticipated to be executed by market players in the forthcoming years are collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, strategic alliances, etc.

