Global Hyperscale Data Centre Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2024

Global Hyperscale Data Centre Market Research Report: Forecast to 2024

Market Analysis

Hyperscale data is information that facilitates the computing capabilities that is intelligence to gain the maximum scalability. These hyperscale data centers are designed exclusively for big data or cloud computing applications as they consist of immensely scalable server infrastructures and virtual networking. These data hubs comfort in achieving high-performance level, proficiency, and redundancy to facilitate error resilience and lower downtime. Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Technologies Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. are some of the major players offering products and solutions for hyperscale data centers.

By MRFR study the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market generated revenue of USD 27.87 Billion in 2018 and is projected to register a market value of USD 90.72 Billion by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 27.87%. The fundamental factors driving the success to global hyper-scale data center market increasing requirement for great application accomplishment and compressing economy and operational capital.

Market Segmentation

The global hyperscale data center market is segmented by component, services, type, tire type, by design type, and vertical.

Based on component the market is divided into Servers, Networking, Software, Storage, and Others whereas by services the market segmentation is into Consulting, Installation, and Deployment, and Maintenance and Support. Based on Type segmentation the market is categorized as Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, and Enterprises.

By tier type, the global hyper-scale center market is subdivided into Tier 3, Tier 2, Tier 4, and Tier 1. By Design segment the market divided into Electrical Construction, and Mechanical Construction. By Vertical category, the global market for hyperscale center is categorized as IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically the hyperscale data center market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America anticipated the highest market contribution of 57% in 2018, with a market value of USD 15,923.02 Million; the market is projected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the study period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 24.92%. The region has accounted for a substantial share in the hyperscale data center market, due to the presence of major key competent of the market such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation. In 2018,

Europe held second-largest market share, valued at USD 5,676.61 million; the market is accounted to exhibit a CAGR of 23.15%. The region has anticipated the second-largest market contribution in the hyperscale data center market due to rising virtualization and the latest technological trends in the cloud computing advancements have led to an extraordinary rise in internet applications in Europe.

Major Players

The Major Players of the Global Hyperscale Data Center Market are Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, DELL Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd. (Lenovo), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equinix Inc, and NVIDIA Corporation.

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations and many other useful insights.